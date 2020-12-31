CBSE board exams 2021 to be held from May 4 to June 10, results by July 15: Education Minister

Sections
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct classes 10 and 12 exams from May 4 to June 10 next year, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Thursday.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 19:30 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ (PTI)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct classes 10 and 12 exams from May 4 to June 10 next year, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Thursday. Practical examinations will be conducted from March 1. The results of the board exams will be announced by July 15, he added.

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are being delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The board exams for class 10 and 12 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10. Schools will be allowed to conduct practical exams from March 1. Date sheet for both the classes will be issued soon. The results will be declared by July 15,” Pokhriyal announced.

Several schools have already conducted pre-board exams online to keep the students prepared.



The CBSE had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.

However, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the number of infections.

The board exams this year had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

