CBSE board exams 2021 to be held in written mode not online, dates not yet finalised: Official

CBSE board exams 2021 dates: The Central Board of secondary Education on Wednesday said that no final decision has been taken regarding the dates for conduct of board exams 2021.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Central Board of secondary Education on Wednesday said that no final decision has been taken regarding the dates for conduct of board exams 2021. (HT file)

The Central Board of secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday said that no final decision has been taken regarding the dates for conduct of board exams 2021. The board also said that consultations with stakeholders are still in process before taking a final call.

CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma informed reporters that the final dates for conduct of board exams has not been taken, but they will be conducted in written mode and not online mode whenever they are held.

Sharma further said that the exams will be conducted following all COVID-related protocols.

Informing about practical exams, Sharma said in case students are not able to do practicals in classes before the exams, alternatives to practical exams will have to be explored.

In the last week of November, a senior government official had told HT that the education ministry plans to consult students and their parents regarding holding of examinations as a fresh cycle of key tests is set to begin with the onset of the New Year. The official said that in opinion of education ministry the examination calendar for 2021 will need to be tweaked as Covid-19 situation is still continuing.

