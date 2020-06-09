Sections
CBSE Boards 2020: Holding exams in containment zones dilemma for board

In case the CBSE decides to call students from containment zones to test centres, it may also require permission from the Union home ministry.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 09:08 IST

By Amandeep Shukla, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CBSE Board Exams 2020 (HT File)

As it readies to conduct nationwide exams for classes 10 and 12 in three weeks, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is faced with a dilemma: What to do if candidates in containment areas who cannot appear in the test.

The human resource development ministry has declared that the crucial exams will be held in July in 13,000 schools.

“There can be options like treating these students at par with those in CBSE schools abroad for whom there are no exams. However, these are not simple issues and have to be thoroughly deliberated,” said an official who wished not to be identified.

In case the CBSE decides to call students from containment zones to test centres, it may also require permission from the Union home ministry.



Some officers also point out that a large number of schools in areas like Delhi and many schools like the Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are being used as quarantine centres. For exams to be conducted, these institutions would need to be handed back to the organisations managing them. “The board and the ministry are aware of these matters. However, decisions on such aspects cannot be taken in a hurry. All aspects are being considered,” said the official cited above.

