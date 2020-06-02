Sections
CBSE Boards 2020: Schools to contact students for changing exam centre by June 9, important dates here

Students will have to make a request to their own school regarding the change in exam centre before June 9 and the school will then send the request applications to the board. Candidates will have to carry a permission letter while going to appear for their exams alongwith their old admit card and school ID card.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 19:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CBSE exam centre change: Important dates here (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notice for the candidates who wish to change the city of their exam centre. According to the revised timetable, CBSE 10th (only northeast Delhi) ,12th board exam will be held from July 1 to 15.

Ministry of human resource development (HRD) has earlier announced that CBSE will allow the students to change exam centre for those who have shifted to other districts during coronavirus lockdown.

Students will have to make a request to their own school regarding the change in exam centre before June 9. The school will then send the request applications to the board.

Candidates will have to carry a permission letter while going to appear for their exams alongwith their old admit card and school ID card.



Candidates will be able to check their changed exam centre location with the help of mobile app named ‘Exam centre locator of CBSE’ from June 20 onwards. The app is compatible for android smartphones

For any queries, students can dial helpline number 1800118002 between 9:30 am to 5 pm in all working days.

Check important dates here:

Schools to contact their students and confirm for change of exam centre from June 3 to 9

Requests to be made by students to their school from June 3 to 9

Schools to upload details of such candidates between June 3 to 11 till 5 pm

Uploading of information regarding change of exam centre by CBSE - June 16

Schools to communicate to the respective candidate about the changed (new) exam centre- June 16 to 20 till 5pm

Schools to download list of the candidates and centre material in respect of the candidates appearing from their school using school login Id on e- pariksha portla - w.e.f June 16

The detailed notice will be uploaded on the CBSE official website at cbse.nic.in.

