Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / CBSE Boards 2021: Exam fee payment deadline extended till October 31 in view of pandemic

CBSE Boards 2021: Exam fee payment deadline extended till October 31 in view of pandemic

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday extended the deadline for payment of examination fees for classes 10 and 12 students till October 31, according to officials.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 09:18 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

(Hindustan Times)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday extended the deadline for payment of examination fees for classes 10 and 12 students till October 31, according to officials.

“Looking into the problems faced by schools and parents, the last date for submission of List of Candidates (LOC) for classes 10 and 12 for 2021 board exams without late fees has been extended from October 15 to 31 and with late free from November 1 to 7,” said Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE’s Examination Controller.

“From various sources it has come to the notice of CBSE that schools and parents are facing problems in completing LOC because of the situation created due to COVID-19 pandemic,” Bhardwaj added.

The Delhi government last week wrote to CBSE requesting for an extension of the deadline for payment of examination fees for the 2021 board exams from October 15 to November 14. The government had earlier written to the CBSE seeking a waiver of the examination fee for students of classes 10 and 12 in its schools citing financial crunch in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, CBSE had expressed its inability to waive the examination fees.

The letter further said due to the ongoing pandemic, a large number of parents have lost their jobs and their incomes have been affected badly while their savings have already been used to meet their daily needs.

“It is submitted that certain people and organizations have expressed their desire to offer financial support as a welfare measure and wish to pay the examination fee of some students of some schools as a noble cause. In view of that, CBSE is requested to kindly extend the date of submission of Examination fee upto November 14 in place of October 15,” the Directorate of Education of the Delhi government had said in its letter.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Per capita GDP increased by 30%: Officials on criticism over IMF report
Oct 15, 2020 09:26 IST
Govt chalks out plan for storage of Covid-19 vaccine
Oct 15, 2020 06:46 IST
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Oct 14, 2020 20:50 IST
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7.3 million mark with 67,708 new cases
Oct 15, 2020 09:42 IST

latest news

IPL 2020: Dhawan provides important update on Iyer’s shoulder injury
Oct 15, 2020 09:46 IST
Mumbai records decade’s highest 24-hour October rain, 2nd highest monthly rain in 10 years
Oct 15, 2020 09:45 IST
Delhi: Snatchers throw cash on road to trap their victims; both caught, handed over to police
Oct 15, 2020 09:44 IST
US Election 2020: Donald Trump accuses China of spreading Covid-19 around world
Oct 15, 2020 09:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.