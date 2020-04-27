Sections
Home / Education / CBSE Chairperson appointed Secretary, Department of Education

CBSE Chairperson appointed Secretary, Department of Education

CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal was on Sunday appointed as Secretary in the Department of Education and Literacy.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 15:55 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi

CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal.

CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal was on Sunday appointed as Secretary in the Department of Education and Literacy.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved Anita’s appointment.

The committee has also extended, by three months, service of Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan. A 1983-batch IAS officer from the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Sudan was to retire on April 30.

“Anita Karwal, IAS, Chairperson, Central Board of Secondary Education, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Human Resource Development vice Amit Khare, IAS, presently holding the additional charge of the post,” the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Apr 27, 2020 18:56 IST
Ludhiana cops come out in solidarity with colleague attacked on duty in Patiala
Apr 27, 2020 18:55 IST
COVID-19: HRD minister holds webinar with students, parents
Apr 27, 2020 18:46 IST
‘Kim Jong Un could very well be OK and reappear’: Experts debate on rumours
Apr 27, 2020 18:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.