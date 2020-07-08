CBSE clarifies rational behind reducing syllabus, says it is one-time measure

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday issued a notification clarifying its rationale behind reducing the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 students.

According to the notification, in order to reduce exam stress of students, CBSE has taken the decision of rationalizing the syllabus by up to 30% for nearly 190 subjects of classes 9 to 12 as a one-time measure. The board has also clarified that no questions will be asked from the reduced syllabus in board exams for 2020-21 only.

The board has also directed schools to follow NCERT’s alternative academic calendar for conducting the curriculum.

“Each of the topics that have been wrongly mentioned in media as deleted have been covered under the Alternative Academic Calendar of NCERT which is already in force for all the affiliated schools of the board,” said Anurag Tripathi, CBSE secretary.