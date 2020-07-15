CBSE class 10 result 2020: Noida girl gets 497 out of 500 marks, wants to become lawyer

CBSE class 10 result 2020: A big fan of sci-fi fictions, Navya Rastogi believes that co-ordination between thoughts and action can always result good. With 497 (99.4%) marks out of an aggregate of 500, she will be opting commerce stream for next two years.

A student of Amity International School, Noida, Navya gives credit of her success to her consistent preparation. “I never believe in keeping anything pending for tomorrow. I always ensured to clock at least six to seven hours for my studies on a regular basis,” she said.

Aiming to become a successful lawyer, she said that after the Class 12 board, she’ll do law from a good university. “I believe that it will be the best for my logical bent of mind,” she says.

She scored 100 out of 100 marks in both Hindi and social science. In the remaining three subjects – mathematics, science and English – she scored 99.

The other highest marks getting students from the district include Aniket Das (99.2%, Amity International School), Arpit Sinha (99%, Apeejay School), Chandrashekhar Dharmrajan (98.6%, Amity International School), Shirsho Singh and Vanshika Singh (98.6%, both from Apeejay School), Udita Raj (98.4%, DPS Noida), Arnav Modi (98.2%, Shiv Nadar School) and Shavalini Vashishtha (98.2%, DPS Noida).

Aniket and Arpit will be choosing science with mathematics stream in +2.

In DPS Noida, the highest school aggregate is 98.4% with 100% students securing a First Division. As many as 80 students have secured a perfect score in various subjects, out of which 22 students got 100 in Mathematics,19 in Hindi and 13 in French.

In Apeejay School, Noida, out of 330 students who appeared for this examination, 136 (41.2%) students have secured 90% and above in aggregate, with the school average aggregate being 84.95%.

However, in Amity International School, out of 521 students, 518 secured first division while the other three were passed with second division.

Reacting about the success of the students, Amita Chauhan, chairperson of Amity International School, said that the performance by the students is a reflection of their hard work and the immense efforts put in by our teachers and their parents as well. “We are extremely proud of our students and wish them great success in their academic journey ahead,” she said.

Kamini Bhasin, the principal of DPS Noida said that the school has achieved an average aggregate of 89.53% in this examination. “It is a matter of pride for me that DPS Noida has perfected its formula of success, which is a blend of hard work, tenacity, determination and positive encouragement,” she said.

AK Sharma, the principal of Apeejay School, said that this outstanding result has set the momentum for the young scholars to fulfil their aspirations and look forward to a promising future.