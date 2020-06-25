Sections
Home / Education / CBSE class 10th exams cancelled, class 12th students to opt for exam or assessment based on internal marks

CBSE class 10th exams cancelled, class 12th students to opt for exam or assessment based on internal marks

CBSE will not conduct the class 10th examination while the students of Class 12th will be given an option of appearing in exams after conditions are conducive, the Solicitor General told the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 14:42 IST

By Abraham Thomas| Edited by Nandini,

CBSE Board exams 2020 (HT file)

CBSE will not conduct the class 10th examination while the students of Class 12th will be given an option of appearing in exams after conditions are conducive, the Solicitor General told the Supreme Court on Thursday. The Class XII students will get option to appear in exams or take assessment based on past three exams. The assessment results will be out by July 15, the Solicitor General told the court.

CBSE on Thursday told the Supreme Court about its decision on conducting the pending board exams that was scheduled to be held from July 1 to 15.

Court said that there needs to be clarity in notification as the delay in conducting exams will clash with admission process of universities.

The Supreme Court of India was hearing a plea filed by some parents whose children were to appear in the CBSE board exams. The top court had on June 17 asked the CBSE to consider cancelling the pending class 10th and 12th board examinations and allot marks on the basis of internal assessment.



Follow CBSE live updates here

Earlier, on Tuesday, CBSE had told SC that the deliberations for cancelling remaining Class 10 and 12 board exams are at an advanced stage and a final decision in this regard is likely to be finalised by Wednesday after which the bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and Sanjiv Khanna said they will wait for CBSE’s decision and deferred the next hearing to Thursday.

The parents had said in the plea that the board students could be exposed to COVID-19 infection if they appear for exams amid rising number of coronavirus cases in India. They also stated that the CBSE has cancelled the exam of Class 10 and 12 for its around 250 schools situated abroad and the board has decided to award marks based on either practical exams or an internal assessment because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The CBSE board exam was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. However, on May 18, the ministry of human resource development released a revised time table for the pending board exams.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

68-year-old hangs self in Himachal’s Kullu
Jun 25, 2020 15:01 IST
Parel: Massive fire breaks out at Raghuvanshi Mills
Jun 25, 2020 14:59 IST
Andy Murray confident will play at high level again
Jun 25, 2020 14:59 IST
Private players can build and launch space missions, says ISRO chief
Jun 25, 2020 14:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.