CBSE class 10th Result 2020 Date: Board to announce 10th result tomorrow at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Result 2020: The much- awaited CBSE class 10 result will be declared tomorrow, July 15 on its official website at cbseresults.nic.in. Around 18 lakh registered students will get their results tomorrow. The union human resource development minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday said in a tweet that the results will be announced on Wednesday, July 15.

“My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.#StayCalm #StaySafe, “ HRD minister tweeted.

There were many speculations that the CBSE class 10th result will be declared today, July 14 after which, the CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma had told HT that the CBSE result will not be announced today.

CBSE had last month informed the Supreme Court, that it will announce board exam results on the basis of student’s performance in the previous examinations and internal assessment by July 15. CBSE has already declared the class 12th result on Monday, July 13. A total of 88.78% students have passed the class 12th exam.

CBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check result

1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

2 Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 result 2020

3. Key in your credentials and login

6. The result will be displayed on the screen

