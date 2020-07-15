CBSE Class 10th results 2020 declared, check all important details here

CBSE Class 10th results 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday released its class 10 results recording an overall pass percentage of 91.46% this year. In 2019, the overall pass percentage across the country stood at 91.10%.

Out of the 18,73,015 students who appeared this year, 17,13,121 students passed across 20,837 schools in the country. Of these, 9.84% scored above 90% marks which has dropped around three percentage points from last year’s scores. Only 2.23% students scored above 95% marks this year.

Read More: CBSE 10th result 2020 declared, Trivandrum region is top performer, 99.28% students pass

While Trivandrum recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.28%, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune secured the second, third, and fourth spots in the list. Two Delhi regions (West and East) stood at 14th and 15th positions while recording a pass percentage of 85.96% and 85.79% respectively.

Follow CBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

The average pass percentage of Delhi stands at 85.86%. While this is lesser than the national average, the capital has continued the upward trend in pass percentages. Last year, it recorded a pass percentage of 80.97%.

Like previous years, girls have performed better than boys with 93.31% girls being promoted as compared to 90.14% boys all across the country.

At 99.23% Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) schools recorded the best pass percentage among institutions followed by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JKV) at 98.66%. While government schools recorded a pass percentage of 80.91% across the country, the figure for private schools stood at 92.81%. The pass percentage for Central Tibetan School Administration stood at 93.67%.

CBSE 10th Result 2020 declared at cbseresults.nic.in, direct link here

The board has also announced that no merit list will be announced this year due to the revised assessment scheme in place. Due to the pandemic, the board had cancelled several papers and announced in April that it would conduct examinations in six class 10 subjects only in northeast Delhi region where the violence during the February communal riots obstructed students from appear for their papers

Read More: CBSE 10th Result 2020 to be declared today at cbseresults.nic.in, alternative ways to check scores online and offline

“The CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations were scheduled to be conducted from February 15 to March 20 this year. However, due to wide spread of Covid-19 pandemic, the exams scheduled from 19th to 31st March had to be postponed. After reassessing the situation and worldwide spread of Covid19, it was decided that Board will no longer be able to conduct examinations including those to be conducted in North-Eastern Delhi,” the board said in a statement on Wednesday.

Read More: CBSE 10th Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check at cbseresults.nic.in

“CBSE has decided to replace the term ‘Fail’ by the term ‘Essential Repeat’. Hence, in the result declared, no ‘Fail’ term will be mentioned in the documents issued to the candidates and the result hosted on the website,” it added.

Students who appeared for all papers will have their results on the basis of their exams. Those who appeared in more than three subjects, the average of marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in that subject where exams weren’t conducted. Students who appeared in only three subjects will have an average of marks obtained in the best two subjects awarded for the paper whose exams were not conducted.