CBSE class 12 results 2020: Jharkhand’s 87% students pass, Ansh Makkar is state science topper

Jharkhand’s 87% students cleared the class 12 board examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), results for which were declared on Monday. The state registered an improvement of around three percent in overall results compared to the previous year, CBSE coordinators in Jharkhand said.

This year, as many as 35,974 students appeared for the class 12 examination from three streams-Science, Commerce and Arts- from Jharkhand. Of the total, 30,992 students passed the examinations.

Jharkhand students again performed better than Bihar this year. Bihar’s 68.06% students cleared the class 12 examinations. However, collective pass percentage for both Bihar and Jharkhand remained at 74.57% this year. Girls outperformed boys in overall pass percentage. Girls achieved 80.58% results, while 71.29% boys cleared the examinations.

Ranchi’s CBSE coordinator Manohar Lal said around 10,000 students had appeared from Ranchi district. Similarly, around 25,000 examinees had appeared from other parts of the states, mainly from Dhanbad, Bokaro and Jamshedpur.

“Students have performed better this year compared to previous year. I would like to congratulate all students, teachers and staff for their hard work,” he said.

The CBSE Class 12 board examinations were scheduled to be conducted from February 15 to March 30. Due to spread of Covid-19 pandemic, CBSE was forced to cancel examinations scheduled from March 19 to March 30.

In the battle for grabbing the top ranks, Ansh Makkar from Delhi Public School (DPS), Ranchi, emerged as the state topper with 99.2% marks in aggregate in Science stream. He obtained 496 marks out of 500.

Makkar said, “I want to crack IIT and pursue computer science. After clearing the class 10 examination, I started preparations for IIT. I devoted one to two hours every day for preparations of IIT.”

Ritu Kumari of Holy Cross School, Bokaro emerged state topper in commerce stream scoring 98.2% marks in aggregate, while Ria Srivastava from JVM Shyamli bagged the crown of state topper in arts stream scoring 98.4% marks in aggregate.

In Dhanbad, Md Mozzam Ali from DAV Model School, CFRI, emerged district topper with 97.6% marks in aggregate in science stream, while Anu Kumari from Rajkamal Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Dhanbad, became district topper in Commerce with 97.6% marks. Sambhavi Singh from Sri Sri Suryadeo Singh Gurukulam emerged as topper in Arts stream with 98% marks in aggregate.