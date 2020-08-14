CBSE class 12th Optional Exam: Application process begins, here’s how private and regular students can apply

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the online application process for the class 12th students who wish to appear in the optional exam to improve their marks. The online application process began on August 13 and the last date to apply is August 22. While the regular students have to apply through their schools, the private students will have to apply online at the official website of CBSE- cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE optional exam for class 12th is proposed to be conducted in the month of September. The dates will be announced later. Schools will be informed about the date of downloading of admit cards while the private candidates will be able to download the admit card from the website at www.cbse.nic.in.

The marks obtained by a candidate in these optional examinations will be treated as final for those who have opted to take these examinations, reads an official statement of CBSE.

Schools also have to submit a list of candidates (LOC) for optional exam through e-Pariksha link from August 13 onwards.

E- Pariksha Link for CBSE schools

Private students can click here to apply for the optional exam.

“A candidate will be examined only in the syllabus as prescribed for the year of examination. Students must go through the eligibility and pass criteria as well as curriculum for the year of examination and scheme of studies carefully before filling the form,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.



Who can apply:

Candidates of class 12th whose result has been declared based on the assessment scheme in the subjects for which examination was scheduled from July 1 to 15, 2020 can appear for the optional exam, if they are not satisfied with their exam. They can improve their performance in the optional exam. Such students will be issued a consolidated mark sheet.

How to apply (private candidates):

Visit the official website at cbse.mnic.in

Find a link to apply online (for private candidates) Or directly click here

On the left side of the homepage, click on the tab that reads IOP/NC (Class 12)

Key in your roll number, school number (5-digit), centre number, year of examination and class (as mentioned in the admit card)

Click on Proceed.

Enter your address and select the subject (Class XII only)

Submit the application and note down “Application ID”. IV. Upload your recent Colour Photograph (max size 50 KB; JPG) and Signature (max size 4 KB; JPG)

How to submit online submission of Form by schools

Generate list of candidates from school login.

Select Roll No. and Subject of candidate who wants to appear in Optional Examinations.

Finalise the selection and note down “Application ID” generated.

Enter roll no. of candidates desirous of appearing for the optional examination. Details will be auto- generated.

Generate Final list for keeping in record in the school.

A total of 88.78% of students cleared the CBSE class 12th exam. The result was declared on July 15. The evaluation was done based on the new assessment scheme. According to the four-pointer scheme, marks have been awarded on the basis of marks scored by a student in his or her best performing subjects According to the assessment scheme, students were divided into four categories:

First Category: The students who sat in tests for all their subjects; their results have been declared on the basis of their performance in all the papers.

Second Category: Those who had appeared for more than three subjects. They have been awarded marks for subjects they did not appear for, based on the average of the marks obtained by them in the three best performing subjects.

Third Category: The students who appeared in only three subjects. For them, the average of marks obtained in the two best performing subjects has been awarded in the subjects whose examinations were not conducted.

Fourth Category: Students who were mainly from the February riot-affected northeast Delhi region, where exams had to be postponed. The results of these students have been declared on the basis of their performance in the subjects they took the test for, besides their performance in internal or practical project assessment.

