Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / CBSE compartment exam admit card 2020 for 10th, 12th released, direct links here

CBSE compartment exam admit card 2020 for 10th, 12th released, direct links here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday released the admit card for 10th, 12th compartment exam 2020. The admit card for both regular and private candidates can be downloaded online from the official website at cbse.nic.in. Exam will begin from September 22.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 21:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CBSE compartment exam admit card 2020 released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday released the admit card for class 10th and 12th compartment exam 2020. The admit card for both regular and private candidates can be downloaded online from the official website at cbse.nic.in.

Around 150,000 students of Class 10 and around 87,000 students of Class 12 will appear in these exams. The CBSE class 10th compartment exam will be conducted on September 22, 23, 25, 26 and 28, while the CBSE 12th compartment exam will be conducted on September 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28 and 29.

How to download CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam admit card:

Visit the official website at cbse.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘ADMIT CARD FOR REGULAR CANDIDATES FOR COMPTT EXAM 2020 | PRIVATE CANDIDATE’



Key in the login credentials

Your CBSE compartment exam admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to download CBSE compartment exam for regular candidates

Direct link for CBSE Compartment Admit Card for private candidates

In addition to theory examination, CBSE will also conduct practical exams for those candidates who have failed in a subject involving practical.

Candidate appearing for the Compartmental Examination in a subject involving practical work are required to appear in theory only in case they have passed the practical exam. Practical examination for regular candidates in all the subjects will be held at each school for their own candidates.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will on September 14 hear a plea seeking postponement of CBSE compartment exam and urging for provisional admissions in universities.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca trial resumes after UK green light
Sep 12, 2020 19:46 IST
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Sep 12, 2020 19:45 IST
India needs a refined toolkit to manage China
Sep 12, 2020 19:01 IST
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
Sep 12, 2020 16:57 IST

latest news

Maguire retained as Man United captain by Solskjaer
Sep 12, 2020 21:19 IST
SAD appeals to Centre not to enact laws on farm ordinances
Sep 12, 2020 21:18 IST
One more accused arrested in Bengaluru drug racket
Sep 12, 2020 21:11 IST
Rajesh Kumar tests negative for Covid-19, back on sets of Excuse Me Madam
Sep 12, 2020 21:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.