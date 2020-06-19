Sections
Home / Education / CBSE CTET 2020 to be conducted on July 5, board releases previous years’ question papers

CBSE CTET 2020 to be conducted on July 5, board releases previous years’ question papers

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020 on July 5. Meanwhile, CBSE has uploaded previous years question papers for last three CTETs on its official website at ctet.nic.in.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 12:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CBSE CTET 2020: Previous years’ question papers released (HT File)

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020 on July 5. Meanwhile, CBSE has uploaded previous years question papers for last three CTETs on its official website at ctet.nic.in. Candidates can download the previous years question papers of December 2018, July 2019 and December 2019. Both, paper 1 (main) and paper 2 of all sets are available on the website.

Check CTET question papers of December 2018

Check CTET question papers of July 2019

Check CTET question papers of December 2019

CTET JULY 2020: EXAM PATTERN

Paper I (for Classes I to V) Primary Stage

Duration of examination- Two-and-a-half hours

(i) Child Development and Pedagogy ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks



(ii) Language I (compulsory) ---30 MCQs ----30 Marks

(iii) Language II (compulsory) ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

(iv) Mathematics ---30 MCQs--- 30 Marks

(v) Environmental Studies ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

Total 150 MCQs ---150 Marks

Paper II (for Classes VI to VIII) Elementary Stage :

Duration of examination - Two-and-a-half hours

(i) Child Development & Pedagogy(compulsory) ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

(ii) Language I (compulsory)--- 30 MCQs--- 30 Marks

(iii) Language II (compulsory)--- 30 MCQs ---30 Marks

(iv) Mathematics and Science -- 60 MCQs--- 60 Marks (for Mathematics and Science teacher)

(v) Social Studies/Social Science --- 60 MCQs--- 60 Marks (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher) *For any other teacher - either (IV) or (V)

Total 150 MCQs -----150 Marks

Click here to read official information brochure of CTET July 2020

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Beware of fake recruitment notice being circulated in our name: India Post
Jun 19, 2020 13:16 IST
MHA caps rates at private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment in Delhi
Jun 19, 2020 13:14 IST
‘Sushant Singh Rajput had 3-4 projects in hand,’ says Kamal Jain
Jun 19, 2020 13:12 IST
Gumma government school superintendent commits suicide in Shimla
Jun 19, 2020 13:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.