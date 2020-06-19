CBSE CTET 2020 to be conducted on July 5, board releases previous years’ question papers

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020 on July 5. Meanwhile, CBSE has uploaded previous years question papers for last three CTETs on its official website at ctet.nic.in. Candidates can download the previous years question papers of December 2018, July 2019 and December 2019. Both, paper 1 (main) and paper 2 of all sets are available on the website.

Check CTET question papers of December 2018

Check CTET question papers of July 2019

Check CTET question papers of December 2019

CTET JULY 2020: EXAM PATTERN

Paper I (for Classes I to V) Primary Stage

Duration of examination- Two-and-a-half hours

(i) Child Development and Pedagogy ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

(ii) Language I (compulsory) ---30 MCQs ----30 Marks

(iii) Language II (compulsory) ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

(iv) Mathematics ---30 MCQs--- 30 Marks

(v) Environmental Studies ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

Total 150 MCQs ---150 Marks

Paper II (for Classes VI to VIII) Elementary Stage :

Duration of examination - Two-and-a-half hours

(i) Child Development & Pedagogy(compulsory) ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

(ii) Language I (compulsory)--- 30 MCQs--- 30 Marks

(iii) Language II (compulsory)--- 30 MCQs ---30 Marks

(iv) Mathematics and Science -- 60 MCQs--- 60 Marks (for Mathematics and Science teacher)

(v) Social Studies/Social Science --- 60 MCQs--- 60 Marks (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher) *For any other teacher - either (IV) or (V)

Total 150 MCQs -----150 Marks

Click here to read official information brochure of CTET July 2020