Sections
Home / Education / CBSE datesheet for 10th, 12th board exams released, check it here

CBSE datesheet for 10th, 12th board exams released, check it here

CBSE Class 10 and 12 datesheet: The class 10 and 12th board exams will be conducted for the remaining 29 papers from July 1 to July 15, 2020, at various centres.

Updated: May 18, 2020 14:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the revised datesheet for the remaining class 10th and 12th board exams.

The class 10 and 12th board exams will be conducted for the remaining 29 papers from July 1 to July 15, 2020, at various centres.

The CBSE date sheet for class 10 and 12th board exams was earlier scheduled to be released on May 16, 2020, at 5 Pm.

CBSE class 10 board exam North east Delhi students datesheet: 



CBSE class 12 board exam datesheet: 

Earlier, in a tweet, the HRD Minister had said that due to the current situation, the CBSE will conduct board examinations for only 29 main subjects which are required for promotion and crucial for admissions to the next session.

CBSE Class 10 board exams:

1. To be conducted for North East Delhi: Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B, English Communication, English Language and Literature, Science, and Social Science.

CBSE Class 12 board exams:

1. To be conducted for the whole of India: Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Elective), Hindi (Core), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science (Old), Computer Science (New), Information Practice (Old), Information Practice (new), Information Technology, and Bio-Technology.

2. To be conducted for North East Delhi: English Core, Mathematics, Economics, Biology, Political Science, History, English Elective - N, English Elective -C, Physics, Accountancy, and Chemistry.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as legislator, enters state legislative council
May 18, 2020 13:59 IST
Shilpa’s son Viaan nails backflip in video, Tiger wants ‘training’ from him
May 18, 2020 13:58 IST
Cats fight each other on live TV, their journalist mom tries hard to steal focus
May 18, 2020 13:56 IST
Migrants pelt stones at police, public in Ahmedabad
May 18, 2020 13:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.