CBSE datesheet for 10th, 12th board exams today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the revised datesheet for the remaining board exams of class 10th and 12th, today May 18, 2020.

Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal on Saturday informed the same on the microblogging site, Twitter. Earlier, it was scheduled to be released on May 16 at 5 pm.

“CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the date sheet of board exams, due to this, the datesheet of class 10th and 12th examination to be held today at 5 pm is now announced by Monday (18-05-2020),” tweeted the Minister.

Meanwhile, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Saturday said that a fake WhatsApp message claiming to be the datesheet of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examination is circulating on social media. The education minister had earlier announced that the CBSE board exams for the remaining 29 papers would be conducted between July 1 to 15, 2020.

“Only North-East Delhi students have to appear for class 10th exam and exam for only 12 subjects will be conducted for class 12th exam” HRD minister had earlier said.

The board had also directed all its affiliated schools to conduct online/offline examinations for the students of classes 9 and 11 who have failed in their previous attempts this year.