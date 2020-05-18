CBSE datesheet for 10th board exams released, check it here

Sections
CBSE 10th Board Exam 2020 Timetable: The class 10 board exams will be conducted from July 1 to July 15, 2020, at various centres, in the morning shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Updated: May 18, 2020 14:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari,

CBSE 10th Board Exam 2020 Timetable. (HT file)

CBSE 10th Board Exam 2020 Timetable: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the revised datasheet for the remaining class 10th board exams for north-east Delhi students.

Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokriyal shared the class 10 datesheet for North-east Delhi students on his official Twitter account.  

The class 10 board exams will be conducted from July 1 to July 15, 2020, at various centres, in the morning shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

CBSE Class 10 datesheet for North-East Delhi: 



The CBSE date sheet for class 10 and 12th board exams was earlier scheduled to be released on May 16, 2020, at 5 Pm.

