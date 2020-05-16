CBSE datesheet for Class 10th, 12th board exams 2020 to be released today: HRD minister

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the complete datesheet for the remaining board exams of class 10th and 12th, today at 5pm.

Union human resource development minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday tweeted to inform the students.

“Attention students! Releasing the date sheet for CBSE Board Examination for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm. Stay tuned for more details,” he tweeted.

The minister had earlier announced that the CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations would be conducted between July 1 and July 15. Now, the complete datesheet will be released today.

“Only north east students have to appear for class 10th exam and exam for only 12 subjects will be conducted for class 12th exam” HRD minister had said last week.

Read More: CBSE mulling steps to ensure social distancing norms are followed during remaining exams

Moreover, the HRD Minister had also announced that 3,000 CBSE schools in the country have been selected as evaluation centres from where more than 1.5 crore answer sheets will be sent for evaluation to teachers.“3,000 CBSE schools in the country have been selected as evaluation centres. From these centres, more than 1.5 crore answer sheets will be sent for evaluation to the homes of teachers. This process will be completed in approx 50 days,” he had told.

CBSE has also directed all its schools to conduct online/offline examinations for the students of classes 9 and 11 who have failed in their previous attempts this year. The decision has been taken as a lot of queries from the distressed students and parents were coming to the board.