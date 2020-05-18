Sections
Home / Education / CBSE datesheet for Class 12 board exams released, check details

CBSE datesheet for Class 12 board exams released, check details

CBSE 12th Board Exam 2020 Timetable: Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokriyal shared the class 12th datesheet on his official Twitter account.

Updated: May 18, 2020 14:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CBSE 12th Board Exam 2020 Timetable. (HT file)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the revised datesheet for the remaining class 12th board exams.

Also Read: CBSE datesheet for 10th, 12th board exams released, check it here

Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokriyal shared the class 12th datesheet on his official Twitter account.

The class 12th board exams will be conducted from July 1 to July 15, 2020, at various centres, in the morning shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

CBSE class 12 datesheet:  



The Home Science exam for Class 12th will be held on July 1, followed by both courses of Hindi the next day.

The class 12 Business Studies exam has been scheduled to be conducted on July 9, which will be followed by Biotechnology on July 10, and Geography on July 11.

The CBSE date sheet for class 10 and 12th board exams were earlier scheduled to be released on May 16, 2020, at 5 Pm.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two Covid-19 deaths in Kapurthala, Amritsar
May 18, 2020 15:34 IST
Amphan, now a super cyclone: IMD
May 18, 2020 15:33 IST
Rajasthan reports 3 new Covid-19 cases, count breaches 5000-mark; tally at 5,375
May 18, 2020 15:33 IST
Neelima on divorce from Pankaj: ‘I didn’t decide to separate, he moved on’
May 18, 2020 15:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.