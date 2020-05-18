CBSE datesheet for Class 12 board exams released, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the revised datesheet for the remaining class 12th board exams.

Also Read: CBSE datesheet for 10th, 12th board exams released, check it here

Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokriyal shared the class 12th datesheet on his official Twitter account.

The class 12th board exams will be conducted from July 1 to July 15, 2020, at various centres, in the morning shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

CBSE class 12 datesheet:

The Home Science exam for Class 12th will be held on July 1, followed by both courses of Hindi the next day.

The class 12 Business Studies exam has been scheduled to be conducted on July 9, which will be followed by Biotechnology on July 10, and Geography on July 11.

The CBSE date sheet for class 10 and 12th board exams were earlier scheduled to be released on May 16, 2020, at 5 Pm.