CBSE directs schools to introduce art-based project work for classes 1-10

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released a notice for the implementation of art-integrated education for classes 1 to 10. In the notice, the Board has said that at least one art-integrated project in each subject shall be taken up by all students of classes 9 and 10 from the academic session 2020-21, and students of classes 1 to 8 will also be encouraged to take at least one art-integrated project (trans-disciplinary project)) in a given academic year.

The Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal shared this information along with the CBSE notification on the microblogging site, Twitter.

CBSE has set the following guidelines for the art-integrated project:

1) Classes 1 -8, the project should be of trans-disciplinary nature. The project work can include more than one subject and this can be considered for Internal Assessment in the subjects concerned.

2) Classes 9-10, the students will take up the art integrated project work as a subject enrichment activity in all the subjects for internal assessment.

One of the objective behind the project is to make the students aware of the vast and diverse cultural heritage of our country. Therefore, Students will take up integration with any form of Indian Art - visual or performing.

“In minimum one project work of students from classes I –X, it is mandatory to integrate any art form of the paired State/UT, as defined under Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat Programme,” reads the notice.

The Board has advised schools to upload data of the Art-Education and Art Integrated Learning projects of students in the AE & AIL portal for enabling students of class 10 and 12 to appear in the board exam.

“The required data regarding(i) implementation of Art- Education up to class X, (ii) Art Integrated Project up to class X, and (iii) implementation of Art- Integrated Learning up to class XII are to be uploaded by the school to enable it to download the admit cards for classes X and XII exams of the Board,” reads the notice.

For more details, readers are advised to go through the official notification.