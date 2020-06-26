ICSE Board to allow both class 10th, 12th students to take optional exams, check latest updates here

Counsel for ICSE accepted the suggestions of CBSE Board to conduct optional exams for those who wish to take the examination. The council submitted in Supreme Court on Friday that it will give option to write remaining exam for both classes 10 and 12th. However, CBSE has given that option only for class 12th students.

ICSE will release an assessment scheme for the students who chooses promotion based on internal assessment. The notification regarding the same will be released within a week. Meanwhile, exam controller of CBSE said that the internal assessment results of class 10th and 12th will be declared by July 15.

The CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that if class 12 students appear for optional exams, marks obtained will be treated as final score. “Class 12 students will get chance to sit for optional exams to improve score” he added.

Check latest updates here:

11:00 am- SC also permits CBSE to go ahead with its assessment scheme to award marks to students for cancelled exams

10:57 am- The top court asked CBSE to publish notification regarding the same with details of scheme. CBSE undertakes to publish it on public domain within one hour.

10:50 am - The ICSE assessment scheme for those students who opts for promotion on the basis of internal assessment, will also be slightly different. Notification with details will be issued by ICSE within one week.

10:40 am- Supreme Court accepts suggestions made by CBSE in its affidavit. Exams from July 1 to 15 stands cancelled.

10:30 am- Hearing has commenced. CBSE files fresh affidavit. Petitioners express satisfaction about the affidavit stating it is “pro-student”.

Earlier on Thursday, CBSE had informed the Supreme Court that class 10th and 12th exams will be scrapped while the class 12th students will get options either to appear for the exam after the condition is conducive or opt for internal assessment based on the last three exams.

CBSE had also presented an official notification to the court regarding the scheme of assessment for the students.According to the CBSE notification, results will be announced by July 15 with scores based on the new assessment formula.

The automatic assessments will work in the following way: If a student appeared for more than three subjects before the examinations were postponed, an average score will be calculated taking into account the three subjects in which student scored the highest. This will be allotted to the remaining subject. For those who appeared in fewer papers, the average will be on the basis of two highest scoring subjects and allotted to the remaining papers.

At least 23 subjects were pending for Class 12 students and six papers were pending for Class 10 students in north-east Delhi schools, where communal riots earlier in the year forced the process to be pushed back.