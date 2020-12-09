CBSE National Annual Sahodaya Conferences to be held on Dec 11 and 12, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the 26th edition of the CBSE National Annual Sahodaya Conferences on December 11 and 12, 2020. As per the press statement issued by the board, the conference will be held in online mode this year. The main theme of the conference is ‘Building Competencies In Challenging Times’.

Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Suresh Kumar, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education and Sakala, Govt. of Karnataka will be present at the inaugural ceremony which will be live-streamed from 9.30am onwards at YouTube, Facebook, Instagram platforms of the MoE, CBSE, and PIB.

The sub-themes for the conference will focus on the following:

1.Technology as the substructure of all blended learning environments

2. Building on students’ strengths /synergizing weaknesses as opportunities for improvement

3. Authentic and meaningful learning through integration of arts

4. Being mindfully Inclusive - a step towards building bridges

5. Honing appropriate skills that build competencies for future-readiness

6. Productive management of Mind and Heart with the Head

7. Research and inquiry as a powerful teacher-driven tool to enact change in classrooms

“This National Conference is perceived to be an important milestone in establishing the goals of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as it provides a platform for raising key issues outlined in the NEP,” reads the official statement.

The Big Questions to be discussed at the conference will be:

•What are the core competencies that need to be built in teachers and students?

•How will Schools become the enablers?

•What are the ways and means to empower the teachers and learners for the future?

•Principal as Change Maker