Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / CBSE recruitment results 2020 for JHT, accountant and junior accountant declared at cbse.nic.in

CBSE recruitment results 2020 for JHT, accountant and junior accountant declared at cbse.nic.in

Candidates who have appeared in the CBSE recruitment examination can check their results online at cbse.nic.in.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 12:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CBSE recruitment results 2020. (HT file )

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) on Monday declared the result of the recruitment examination for Junior Hindi Translator, Accountant, and Junior Accountant posts on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the CBSE recruitment examination can check their results online at cbse.nic.in.

The board had conducted the computer-based examination for the recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Accountant, and Junior Accountant on January 29, 2020, at various centres.

Cut-off marks:

Candidates who have been shortlisted will have to appear for the document verification process on October 21, 2020, at CBSE headquarters, Delhi.

“The candidates are advised to download the attestations form which will be made available on the CBSE website and bring in the duly filled triplicate copies of the same along with the three set of self-attested photocopies of the documents on the day of document verification,” reads the official notice.

Candidates are also advised to bring the original documents including caste certificates for document verification.

Direct link to check the CBSE recruitment results 2020.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Sep 29, 2020 11:28 IST
Bombay high court to hear Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea today
Sep 29, 2020 11:12 IST
‘How long do you propose to continue?’ SC to J-K on Iltija Mufti’s plea
Sep 29, 2020 12:14 IST
India opposes Pakistan’s move to hold election in Gilgit-Baltistan
Sep 29, 2020 13:12 IST

latest news

India protests Pak’s move to hold elections in Gilgit-Pakistan: Full statement
Sep 29, 2020 13:48 IST
Bombay HC asks Maharashtra to consider restarting public transport in a planned manner
Sep 29, 2020 13:48 IST
Farm bills, black money, MSP: What PM said at Namami Gange Mission event
Sep 29, 2020 13:44 IST
JEE Advanced 2020: Answer key soon, response sheet released at jeeadv.ac.in
Sep 29, 2020 13:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.