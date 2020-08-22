Sections
Home / Education / CBSE releases teaching manuals for science and maths teachers of classes 6 to 10

CBSE releases teaching manuals for science and maths teachers of classes 6 to 10

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has partnered with Central Square Foundation to develop a series of manuals named ‘Teacher Energized Manuals’ (TERM) for Science and Maths teachers teaching from classes 6 to 10.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 15:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(AFP)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in partnership with Central Square Foundation on Saturday released a series of manuals named ‘Teacher Energized Manuals’ (TERM) for science and maths teachers of classes 6 to 10. TERM aims at aiding teachers in aligning their classroom transaction to a competency framework. These can be downloaded from Diksha portal or CBSE official website.

“These are must-read manuals for teachers teaching these subjects to familiarise themselves with Learning Outcomes based teaching and learning. These can be accessed at #DIKSHA and #CBSE Academic Website http://cbseacademic.nic.in/term.html,” the education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted on Saturday.

 

“Each chapter of the Resource Manual corresponds to the respective chapters in the NCERT textbooks. The chapters have been chunked by concept; these concepts have been linked to the NCERT Learning Outcomes; and an attempt has been made to delineate Learning Objectives for each concept. Every chapter has a set of assessment items,where two items have been provided as examples for each Learning Objective. Teachers can use these to assess if the learner has acquired the related concept,” the manual reads.



Get direct links here

DIKSHA Links:

Class VI Maths

Class VII Maths

Class VIII Maths

Class IX Maths

Class X Maths

Class VI Science

Class VII Science

Class VIII Science

Class IX Science

Class X Science

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UP man, father of 4 and cosmetic shop owner, was in touch with ISIS for yrs
Aug 22, 2020 17:08 IST
Acharya first look poster: Chiranjeevi’s birthday return gift for fans out
Aug 22, 2020 17:07 IST
Taapsee wants to do ‘something like Koi Fariyad’ with Anubhav
Aug 22, 2020 17:10 IST
Struggling amid pandemic, Patiala’s craftswomen to go digital
Aug 22, 2020 17:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.