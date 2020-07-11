CBSE result 2020: Apps to check your 10th, 12th scores

CBSE Results 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the class 10th and 12th results in a few days. CBSE had earlier notified that the class 10th and 12th results will be announced by July 15. After the results are declared, students will be able to check their results on official website at cbse.nic.in, www.results.nic.in or www.cbseresults.nic.in. Alternatively, CBSE will also provide the results on various other apps. Here are some of the apps where the results can be checked:

1. MICROSOFT SMS ORGANISER APP

The CBSE 10th, 12th results will be sent to the students on their registered mobile number. Candidates can download the Microsoft SMS Organiser app on which they can register themselves and get their scores on SMS. Moreover, this feature is completely offline. Candidates won’t need an internet connection to get their result or log in to any website.

2. DIGIRESULTS APP

The CBSE Class 10th and 12th results will also be available via Android mobile app “DigiResults”.

3. DIGILOCKER APP

CBSE will provide digital academic documents of class 10th and 12th students like Marksheets, Migration Certificate and Pass Certificate through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’, which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. The DigiLocker account credentials are sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics and IT under Digital India programme that aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen’s digital document wallet.

Students can download the DigiLocker app from Google Play Store and key in the login credentials sent to them through SMS.

UMANG APP

Students can also view and download their results on UMANG Mobile Platform which is available for android, iOS and Windows based Smart Phones. UMANG or Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance has been developed by ministry of electronics and IT, government of India. It is an evolving platform designed for citizens of India to offer them access to the pan-India e-Gov services from the central, state, local bodies, and agencies of government on app, web, SMS, and IVR channels.

