CBSE Result 2020: What you should know about CBSE class 10th, 12th results

CBSE Result 2020: The board also said that it will not conduct the pending class 10 examination and scores obtained by them will be treated as final, while the students of Class 12th will be given an option to appear in pending exams to improve scores after conditions are conducive.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 12:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CBSE Result 2020.

CBSE Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the results of class 10 and 12 board exams by July 15. The board had informed this in the Supreme Court on June 26, where it also informed that results for the pending papers will be prepared on the basis of students performance in the previous examinations and internal assessments. The board also said that it will not conduct the pending class 10 examination and scores obtained by them will be treated as final, while the students of Class 12th will be given an option to appear in pending exams to improve scores after conditions are conducive.

The board had initiated the evaluation process for the already conducted board exams on May 10, 2020. This year, the answersheets were moved from 3,000 designated schools to the residences of qualified evaluators who checked them from their homes. Nearly 1.5 crore answersheets in 173 subjects were sent for evaluation.

Nearly 18 lakh students are awaiting their class 10 result and another 12 lakh awaiting their class 12 result. Once the results are declared, students will be able to check their class 10, and 12 board exam results online at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in.

Earlier on June 25, CBSE has also postponed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), which was scheduled to be conducted on July 5.



