CBSE Results 2020: How and where to check 10th, 12th results online and offline

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the 10th and 12th results anytime before July 15. After the results are declared, students will be able to check their results online on various official websites, IVRS telephone numbers and mobile apps.

CBSE will host its results on net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Govt. of India. Students can access their results through these websites:

cbse.nic.in,

www.results.nic.in or

www.cbseresults.nic.in.

Moreover, the schools will automatically get the results of their students on the registered Email IDs.

IVRS Facility

CBSE will also provide results through IVRS (interactive voice response system). NIC will provide the telephone numbers on the day of result, through which the students will get to know their marks. Last year, NIC had provided a separate telephone number for local subscribers in Delhi and another number for rest of the subscribers in the country.

Students will also be able to check their scores on various other apps. Some of the apps include, Microsoft SMS organiser app, DigiLocker, Umang app and Digiresults app. Students must have a smartphone and an active internet connection to check their scores online.

This year, students need not visit their schools or zonal office to collect their results. The students will get igital marksheet this year that can be downloaded from DigiLocker app.

DigiLocker App

The board will provide CBSE Class 10 digital academic documents (Marksheets, Migration Certificate and Pass Certificate) through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’ which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. The DigiLocker account credentials are being sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

UMANG App

Students can also view their results on UMANG Mobile Platform which is available for android, iOS and Windows based Smart Phones.

DigiResults App

The CBSE Class 10th results will also be available via Android mobile app “DigiResults”. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

Microsoft SMS Organiser App

The CBSE 10th, 12th results will also be sent to the students on their registered mobile number. Candidates can download the Microsoft SMS Organiser app on which they will have to register themselves and get their scores through SMS. Moreover, this feature is completely offline. Candidates won’t need an internet connection to get their result or log in to any website.

