CBSE Results 2020 soon, merit list of 10th, 12th students unlikely to be released this year

CBSE Results 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may not issue the merit list for 10th and 12th exam, this year. CISCE also did not release the merit list this year. The CBSE 10th and 12th result is expected to be announced anytime before July 15.

“The decision of not releasing the merit list is currently under consideration. We have not taken any final decision yet,” a senior board official told HT.

Talking to The Print, a board official said, “We are calculating results on the basis of an evaluation method. Coming up with a merit list makes no sense in such a situation.”

CBSE had to cancel the pending board exams due to the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in India. However, CBSE will conduct an optional exam for class 12th students who want to improve their results. The optional exam will be conducted when the situation is conducive.

There are some students of class 10, mainly from Delhi who have taken the exam in only one or two subjects. Their results will be calculated based on performance in the subjects they have appeared for and performance in internal/practical project assessment.

This year around 18 lakh students are registered for class 10 exam and 12 lakh for class 12 exam. Once the results are declared, students can download their digital marksheet online. CBSE will provide digital academic documents of class 10th and 12th students like Marksheets, Migration Certificate and Pass Certificate through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’, which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. The DigiLocker account credentials are sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE. Students can also check their results on Umang App.

(with inputs from Fareeha Iftikhar in Delhi)

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno