CBSE resumes tele- counselling services for students ahead of board exams

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has again resumed the tele- counselling services for students.The pending board examination for class 10th and 12th exams are going to be held from July 1 to 15.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 21:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has again resumed the tele- counselling services for students.The pending board examination for class 10th and 12th exams are going to be held from July 1 to 15. The tele- counselling services for students is free of cost and will be active from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm everyday from June 1 to July 15. Students can dial toll-free number 1800-11-8004 to access free psychological counselling.

“CBSE Psychological helpline will have two features: IVRS and Live counselling which will be available on toll-free number 1800-11-8004.While general queries will be answered by tele operators,73 counselors and principals will be available for live psychological counselling in India.Although the board will not hold exams in foreign schools, 21 volunteer principals and counsellors will however remain available for students outside India at Sultanate Of Oman,Singapore,Qatar,UAE,Saudi Arabia,Japan ,Nepal, Kuwait and USA,” reads the official statement released by CBSE.

New Segment on IVRS in Times of COVID - 19

Important FAQs for students on Exams during Covid-19

Useful tips for students & parents for exam centers during Covid-19



Covid -19 Daily Protocol

Self-care during Covid 19

Learning from Home in Covid-19 times

