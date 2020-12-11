Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / CBSE says 10th, 12th exam dates in circulation not correct, don’t believe in them

CBSE says 10th, 12th exam dates in circulation not correct, don’t believe in them

CBSE Boards 2021 Dates: Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday alerted the students against a fake notice regarding the practicals and board examination 2021 dates that is being circulated on social media and in some newspapers.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 11:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CBSE Boards 2021 Dates: Board warns against fake notice

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday issued a notice urging students not to believe the false information regarding the dates Class 10 and 12 board examinations and practical exams being circulated on various social media platforms and newspapers. CBSE also said that any decision about the exam will be taken only after discussing it with all stakeholders and informed through board’s website cbse.nic.in.

“It has come to the notice of the CBSE that on several Social Media Platforms and in News Papers dates/ months for starting of class X & XII Board’s examinations and Practical Examinations are being circulated. As these circulated information is not correct, hence, creating panic amongst the students, students and parents,” reads the official notice.

“CBSE is well aware about the condition of the students and parents in the time of pandemic and therefore, whatsoever decision would be taken by the CBSE that will only be taken after consultation with all the stakeholders and will be communicated at an appropriate time through the Board’s website,” the notice further said.

In a live interaction with students, teachers and parents on Thursday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the consultations with stakeholders are in progress for deciding the dates of board examinations and it will be announced soon based on their feedback.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy over law and order situation in state
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
India, Uzbekistan stand together against terrorism, says PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Farmer groups from Punjab begin journey to Delhi, police on alert
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘We may be back to normal in 2022’: Bill Gates
by R Sukumar

latest news

Boris Johnson asks UK to prepare for no EU trade deal after Brexit
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy over law and order situation in state
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Rohit Roy: OTT does not lean towards the quintessential stars or insiders
by Shreya Mukherjee
Ali Fazal slams a food delivery chain for using Mirzapur2 hashtag
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.