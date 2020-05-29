Sections
CBSE says beware of some fake ‘officials’ demanding money for increasing marks

Updated: May 29, 2020 16:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (ISTOCK)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cautioned students, parents and schools against some immoral persons posing as board officials and asking for money in return for increasing marks.

In its advisory issued on Thursday, the board said, “It has come to the notice of CBSE that some unscrupulous persons impersonating themselves as officers/ officials of CBSE are contacting the general public claiming to have access to student marks data and asking for money in lieu of increasing marks.”

“All the students/parents/schools are advised to remain alert and vigilant and prevent themselves from being cheated and share details with local police authorities for stringent action under the law,” reads the advisory.

The Board has also asked people to make others aware of such fraudulent acts. The board said it will not be responsible for any such fraudulent transactions and/or consequences arising out of it.



