CBSE says no change in decision regarding holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams

CBSE says no change in decision regarding holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams

The Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) on Wednesday said that there has been no change in position of the board regarding the holding of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 11:58 IST

By Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CBSE said that its decision to take board exams for 29 subjects of Class 10 and Class 12 has not changed. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) on Wednesday said that there has been no change in deciion of the board regarding the holding of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The board further said that its decision to take board exams for 29 subjects of Class 10 and Class 12 remains the same.

Tweeting on Wednesday, the CBSE said, “Recently there has been a lot of speculation regarding 10th CBSE Board exams. It is reiterated that the board’s decision to take exams for 29 subjects of class 10 and 12, stands the same as mentioned in circular dated 1.4.20”

The CBSE had issued a circular on April 1, 2020 in view of the queries raised by stakeholders regarding the academic future of students amid countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. The circular was also issued to inform/advise all schools affiliated to the Board

