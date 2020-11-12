CBSE scholarship for Single Girl Child for +2 Studies: Applications invited, check details

Sections
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for merit scholarships to Single Girl Child for +2 studies.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for merit scholarships to Single Girl Child for +2 studies. The scholarship has been announced for students who have passed Class 10 examinations from a CBSE affiliated school.

The board has made the announcement under the following scholarship schemes: a) CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child for + 2 studies 2020 b) Renewal of Online applications of CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child Class 10 Pass awarded in 2019.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, CBSE said that interested candidates can check details and eligibility conditions by visiting board’s official website: cbse.nic.in at Scholarship Link. The application forms are also available on the board’s website, the released added.

The last day to submit the online applications for the scholarship is December 10 and hard copy of application form (for renewal candidates only) has to be submitted on or before December 28. According to the release, hard copies received after the last date will not be considered.

