Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / CBSE scholarship for Single Girl Child for +2 Studies: Last day to apply, here’s direct link

CBSE scholarship for Single Girl Child for +2 Studies: Last day to apply, here’s direct link

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will on Thursday close the online application window for single girl child merit scholarship scheme for +2 studies. Check eligibility, amount of scholarship scheme and other details here.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 13:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(Hindustan Times)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will on Thursday close the online application window for single girl child merit scholarship scheme for +2 studies. The scholarship has been announced for students who have passed Class 10 examinations from a CBSE affiliated school. Fresh and renewal applicants can be submitted till December 10.

Interested candidates can check details and eligibility conditions by visiting board’s official website: cbse.nic.in. The application forms are also available on the board’s website.

Direct link to apply

Guidelines

The hard copy of application form (for renewal candidates only) has to be submitted on or before December 28.

Amount:



The rate of scholarship shall be Rupees Five Hundred (Rs. 500/-) per month. A Scholarship awarded under the scheme shall be paid for a maximum period of two years. Payment will be made through ECS/NEFT



Eligibility criteria:

a) Student should have passed Class X Examination from the CBSE and secured 60% or more marks.

b) Pursuing Class XI & XII from CBSE affiliated Schools.

c) Student(Girl) should be ONLY CHILD of their parents.

d) Original Affidavit duly attested by the First Class Judicial Magistrate/ SDM/ Executive Magistrate/Notary as per prescribed format available on the Board’s website. (Photocopy of Affidavit will not be accepted).

e) Undertaking should be attested by the School Principal from where the student is pursuing Class XI after passing Class X from Board’s Examination.

f) Tuition fee should not be more than Rs. 1,500/- per month in Class X and 10% enhancement for Class XI & XII

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM lays foundation stone of new Parliament building, multi-faith prayer on
Dec 10, 2020 13:48 IST
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
Dec 10, 2020 13:06 IST
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
Dec 10, 2020 12:19 IST
Parliament: From a circular building of Rs 83 lakh to a Rs 970-cr triangular edifice
Dec 10, 2020 13:39 IST

latest news

Shiv Sena MLA Sarnaik joins ED’s probe into ‘money laundering’ by TOPSGRUP
Dec 10, 2020 13:51 IST
Pooja Bedi on standing up for men’s rights: ‘They hurt, they cry’
Dec 10, 2020 13:51 IST
Google reveals list of top searches: Parasite leads among movies
Dec 10, 2020 13:51 IST
Bihar Varsity Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 4638 teaching vacancies, here’s direct link
Dec 10, 2020 13:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.