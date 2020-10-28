CBSE stenographer, assistant recruitment result 2020 declared at cbse.nic.in, check merit list

Sections
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared the results of computer based tests conducted for the recruitment of stenographer, senior assistant and junior assistant at cbse.nic.in. Check merit list here.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 10:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CBSE recruitment result declared (HT Fil)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared the results of computer based tests conducted for the recruitment of stenographer, senior assistant and junior assistant. Candidates can check the merit list on the official website at cbse.nic.in. A total of 2205 candidates have made it to the merit list.

CBSE had conducted the senior assistant recruitment test on January 30, stenographer recruitment test on January 31 and junior assistant recruitment test on January 29 and 30.

The recruitment exam for junior assistant posts was conducted in multiple, hence the marks of candidates have been normalised, the formula of which is already uploaded on the website. Marks scored by the candidates and cut off marks will be displayed on the official website after the declaration of final result, the official notice reads.

Candidates who have cleared the CBT will have to appear for the next level test i.e., skill test.The schedule for skill test will be released in the due course of time.

CBSE is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 204 vacancies of junior assistant, 60 vacancies of senior assistant and 25 vacancies of stenographer.

Click here to check merit list

