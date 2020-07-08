CBSE syllabus: Secularism, Nationalism, GST, foreign relations among chapters dropped, full list here
CBSE syllabus class 9-12 reduced: Secularism, Nationalism, GST, demonetisation, India’s foreign relations with neighbouring countries are among the chapters removed from the syllabus. Check full list here. The reduced syllabus will be implemented for the academic year 2020-21.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced its syllabus for class 9 to 12 students by up to 30% for the 2020-21 session to make up for the academic loss that happened due to the Covid-enforced shutdown and reduce the course load, in the time of Coronavirus pandemic when schools are shut since March and students are attending online classes.
Some of the chapters removed from the syllabus include secularism, nationalism, federalism, demonetisation, GST, India’s foreign relations with neighbouring countries and citizenship. The Union human resource development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Tuesday said on Twitter, “Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce the course load for the students of classes 9 to 12. Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalise syllabus up to 30% by retaining the core concepts.”
CBSE has removed several chapters from various subjects in order to reduce the course load on teachers and students. Some of the important chapters that have been deleted include :
Federalism, citizenship, nationalism and secularism from class 11 political science subject
Planning commission and five-year plans, India relations with its neighbours: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and other regional aspirations from class 12th political science subject
Complete chapter on Social and New Social Movements in India from class 12th political science paper
Demonetisation from class 12th Business Studies subject
Colonialism and the countryside colonial cities and understanding partition from class 12th History subject
Complete topic on GST from class 11th Business Studies subject
Complete chapters on population, democratic rights and food security in India from class 9th social science subject
A chapter on Stree Siksha ke Virodhi Kutarko ka Khandan by Mahavir Prasad Dwivedi has been deleted from class 10th Hindi subject
Chapters on Heat engine and refrigerator, heat, temperature, heat transfer- conduction, convection and radiation from class 11th Physics subject
Chapters from carbon resistors, colour code for carbon, Davission- Germer experiment, radioactivity from class 12th Physics paper
Magnetic Effects of Electric Current: Electric Generator, Direct current. Alternating current: frequency of AC. Advantage of AC over DC. Domestic electric circuits from class 10th physics paper
Chapters on Metals and non- metals, heredity and evolution, functioning of a lens in the human eye, sources of energy, from class 10th Science subject
Growth of education sector in India, alternative farming- organic farming from class 12th Economic paper
Check all deleted chapters from the following subjects for class 9th and 10th students
Deleted - Computer Application
Deleted - English - Language and Literature
Check all deleted chapters from the following subjects for class 10th and 11th students
Deleted - Engineering Graphics