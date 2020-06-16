CBSE Teachers and Principals Awards 2019: Apply before July 10, check important details

Sections
CBSE Teachers and Principals Awards 2019: Interested and eligible teachers and principals can send in their applications online at cbse.nic.in on or before July 10, 2020.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 14:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CBSE Teachers and Principals Awards 2019. (Screengrab)

CBSE Teachers and Principals Awards 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited online applications for the CBSE Teachers and Principals Awards 2019 on its official website.

Selected teachers will be honoured on the occasion of September 5 i.e. Teachers’ Day. Under the award, 50 thousand rupees will be given in cash along with a certificate.

Teachers who have had experience of teaching for at least 10 years in CBSE recognized schools are eligible to apply for the awards. For Principals, those with 5 years of experience as a principal in CBSE affiliated schools may apply for the awards.



“A retired teacher or principal is not eligible for the award but those teachers or principals who have served a part of the calendar year (at least for four months i.e. up to 30th April in the year to which National Award/CBSE Award relates) may be considered if they fulfil all other conditions,” reads the official notice.

For deciding inter se merit following criteria will be used:

a. Experience in related field

b. Age

c. Higher Qualification

d. Percentage in Educational Qualification

However, in case after applying the above criteria for deciding inter se merit there is a tie, then Chairman CBSE may decide any other additional criteria to finalize the merit.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

