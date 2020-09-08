Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / CBSE Teachers Award 2019-20 ceremony to be held tomorrow

CBSE Teachers Award 2019-20 ceremony to be held tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Teachers Award 2019-20 function virtually on Wednesday, September 9.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 13:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CBSE Teachers Award (PTI)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Teachers Award 2019-20 function virtually on Wednesday, September 9. The award function will be streamed live at 1 pm on various social media platforms from the conference room in Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi.

“The Board shall be holding ‘CBSE Teachers Award 2019-20’ function virtually on 9 September 2020 at 01:00 PM from Conference Room No. 112-C, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi,” reads the official notice.

All the teachers and staff of the CBSE affiliated schools will be able to participate in the function virtually.

CBSE will felicitate 39 teachers/ principals across the country, to recognize their contribution to the field of education.



CBSE in the notice said that the education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be the chief guest of the programme and he will confer the awards to the awardees. A short film on the Awardee Teachers and their work will also be shown during the said virtual function.

List of 39 teachers/principals selected for CBSE Teachers Award

The live streaming of award ceremony can be accessed on the official websites of CBSE, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Youtube. Here are the direct links of various social media platforms on which the award function will be streamed:

1. https://www.cbse.nic.in

2. https.//twitter.com/cbseindia29

3. https://www.facebook.com/cbseindia29

4. https://www.instagram.com/cbse hg_1929

5. https:/www.youtube.com/channel/UCAre7calM9EvmDmcSy6VyA?view_as=subscriber

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt attaches properties of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Sep 08, 2020 15:18 IST
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
Sep 08, 2020 13:53 IST
China’s PLA fired shots to intimidate Indian soldiers, says Army
Sep 08, 2020 13:22 IST
Opposition to put up joint candidate for deputy speaker
Sep 08, 2020 13:57 IST

latest news

Amazon India to add 5 sort centres, expand 8 existing units ahead of festive season
Sep 08, 2020 15:18 IST
James Rodríguez joins Everton to revive career in England
Sep 08, 2020 15:17 IST
Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao, say Telangana parties minus Owaisi’s AIMIM
Sep 08, 2020 15:14 IST
Sebi allows NSE to undertake e-KYC Aadhaar authentication 
Sep 08, 2020 15:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.