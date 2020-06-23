Sections
Home / Education / CBSE tells SC decision on pending board exams in advanced stage, hearing deferred to Thursday

CBSE tells SC decision on pending board exams in advanced stage, hearing deferred to Thursday

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for CBSE before a three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar and submitted that a decision is likely to be taken by tomorrow evening.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 12:41 IST

By Abraham Thomas | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the decision-making process on whether to conduct CBSE 10, 12 Board exams from July 1-15 is in an advanced stage. The court deferred the hearing to Thursday 2 pm at the request of CBSE.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for CBSE before a three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar and submitted that a decision is likely to be taken by tomorrow evening.

The ICSE Board has informed SC that they too will abide by whatever decision CBSE takes.

The Supreme Court had on June 17 asked the CBSE to consider cancelling the pending class 10th and 12th board examinations and allot marks on the basis of internal assessment.



The top court was hearing a petition filed by a parent Amit Bathla seeking scrapping of remaining exams in the present situation. A group of parents has sought to quash the notification for holding the remaining class 10 and 12 exams from July 1 to 15 and demanded that the students be allotted marks on the basis of internal assessment or in line with marks allotted for practical exams.

A similar request has been made by the Maharashtra, Delhi and Odisha governments to the HRD Ministry.

The parents have argued that students could be exposed to COVID-19 infection if they appear for exams when the number of coronavirus cases is increasing.

CBSE had conducted the board examinations till March 18, when it decided to put the remaining papers on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic. CBSE had in May issued a notification saying that the board exams of the remaining 29 subjects will be conducted from July 1 to 15.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CGBSE Class 10, 12 results 2020 declared at cgbse.nic.in, check full details here
Jun 23, 2020 13:03 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Baba Ramdev launches Ayurvedic medicine that claims to cure Covid-19 and all the latest news
Jun 23, 2020 13:03 IST
UP govt primary, upper primary schools to reopen from July 1 only for principals, teachers and not for students
Jun 23, 2020 12:57 IST
Gabriel going at full tilt, set to join Windies squad
Jun 23, 2020 13:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.