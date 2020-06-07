Sections
Home / Education / CBSE to be ready with rationalised curriculum within a month, says board chairman

CBSE to be ready with rationalised curriculum within a month, says board chairman

The Central board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is working on rationalising the curriculum to make up for academic loss caused by COVID-19 pandemic and the reduced syllabus will be ready in a month’s time, board chairman Manoj Ahuja said on Friday.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 08:49 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

The Central board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is working on rationalising the curriculum to make up for academic loss caused by COVID-19 pandemic and the reduced syllabus will be ready in a month’s time, board chairman Manoj Ahuja said on Friday.

“We cannot bring sudden changes in the education system and create confusion and uncertainty. The curriculum reforms are going to be in sync with the learning outcomes,” he said during a virtual conference on ‘Future of Schools: Overcoming COVID-19 challenge and beyond’ organsied by Ashoka University. “We are rationalising the curriculum. We plan to retain the core elements, which are very unnecessary in terms of learning outcomes,” he added.

“If something is duplicated in some way or working extra on same concept, we aim to shelve it and thirdly anything which can be done in a more practical manner should be done that way. That’s what we are planning and we should be able to finalise within a month’s time,” he said.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had announced in April that CBSE will be reducing the curriculum for the next academic calendar for all the classes to make up for the lost time due to the COVID-19 lockdown asserting that the curriculum will be curtailed in proportion to the lost time.



The HRD ministry has come up with alternative calendar for different grades detailing the learning plan during the lockdown.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of a slew of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. A 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day. While the government has announced easing of certain restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dortmund beat Hertha to maintain faint title hopes
Jun 07, 2020 08:55 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: After 70 days, malls, restaurants prepare to restart business in Delhi and all the latest news
Jun 07, 2020 08:52 IST
These 10 states have 84% of India’s Covid-19 cases
Jun 07, 2020 08:52 IST
CBSE to be ready with rationalised curriculum within a month, says board chairman
Jun 07, 2020 08:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.