Sections
Home / Education / CBSE to conduct remaining Class 10, 12 exams from July 1

CBSE to conduct remaining Class 10, 12 exams from July 1

The six Class 10 exams that will only be conducted in north-east Delhi include Social Sciences, Science, Hindi, and English. The board had announced a revised schedule earlier in March but the papers could not be conducted due to the lockdown.

Updated: May 19, 2020 08:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

After the date sheet was announced on Monday, some students were confused as they had already appeared for some of the papers mentioned in the revised schedule. (Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo )

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released its revised timetable for examinations of 29 pending papers of Class 10 and 12 to be conducted between July 1 and 15. The exams had been postponed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic that has swept through the country.

While the exams for 12 subjects of Class 12 will be held across the country, the examinations for six subjects of Class 10 will be held only in north-east Delhi, which was struck by communal riots in February.

“All the candidates will be required to carry their own hand sanitisers in transparent bottles. They will cover their nose and mouth with mask or cloth,” Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examinations, said. Parents too have been asked to instruct children to take all necessary precautions to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

The six Class 10 exams that will only be conducted in north-east Delhi include Social Sciences, Science, Hindi, and English. The board had announced a revised schedule earlier in March but the papers could not be conducted due to the lockdown.



After the date sheet was announced on Monday, some students were confused as they had already appeared for some of the papers mentioned in the revised schedule. “I had already appeared for my Social Science and Science paper before the Covid-19 lockdown,” said Gulsara Kamal, a Class 10 student at St Lawrence Public School in Dilshad Garden. Bhardwaj later clarified that these papers will only be conducted for those students who had not appeared for their papers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Suspected Covid-19 patient left outside J&K hospital, outrage on social media
May 19, 2020 09:59 IST
COVID-19: Serie A further suspended until June 14
May 19, 2020 09:47 IST
Covid-19 state tally: No new cases in Delhi, tally at 10,054; 8 more deaths reported  
May 19, 2020 09:50 IST
Govt committed to bring back migrants safely, says Yogi
May 19, 2020 09:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.