CCSU Result 2020: Chaudhary Charan Singh University BSc, BEd results declared
The Chaudhary Charan Singh University Meerut (CCSU) has declared the results for its various courses on its official website. The results of B.Sc, microbiology, bio-technology, Library (3rd year) and Info Science and B.Ed second year have been published Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results online at ccsuniversity.ac.in.
Direct link to check CCSU Result 2020
How to check CSCSU Results:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university -- ccsuniversity.ac.in
Step 2: Go to the student’s section, click on the results
Step 3: Under professional courses, select your course result link
Step 4: Key in your CCSU roll numbers
Your CCSU Result will be displayed on the screen