CCSU Result 2020: Chaudhary Charan Singh University BSc, BEd results declared

The Chaudhary Charan Singh University Meerut (CCSU) has declared the results for its various courses on its official website. The results of B.Sc, microbiology, bio-technology, Library (3rd year) and Info Science and B.Ed second year have been published Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results online at ccsuniversity.ac.in.

Direct link to check CCSU Result 2020

How to check CSCSU Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university -- ccsuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the student’s section, click on the results

Step 3: Under professional courses, select your course result link

Step 4: Key in your CCSU roll numbers

Your CCSU Result will be displayed on the screen