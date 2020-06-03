Sections
Home / Education / Central govt advises students not to take admissions in POK’s ‘unapproved’ educational institutions

Central govt advises students not to take admissions in POK’s ‘unapproved’ educational institutions

In a public notice, published in local dailies here, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) cautioned the students of J and K and Ladakh about “unapproved technical institutions” operating in PoK.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 15:30 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Srinagar

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Centre has advised students of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh union territories against taking admissions in colleges or universities in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as the educational institutions there were not recognised by India.

In a public notice, published in local dailies here, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) cautioned the students of J and K and Ladakh about “unapproved technical institutions” operating in PoK.

“Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) is an integral part of the Union of India and the educational institutions including universities, medical colleges, and technical educational institutions situated in PoJK are neither established by Government of India nor recognized by statutory authorities such as University Grants Commission (UGC), AICTE and Medical Council of India (MCI) etc,” reads the notice issued by Member Secretary, AICTE.

The notice advises the students not to take admission in any college, university or technical institution for courses in engineering and technology, architecture, town planning, pharmacy, hotel management and catering technology, applied arts, crafts and design, management, computer applications and travel and tourism.



“... for which advisories are issued by various other regulatory bodies under government of India in the territory under illegal occupation of Pakistan including the so-called Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit and Baltistan, which are currently not recognized in India,” reads the notice.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Landmark decisions to benefit farmers taken during today’s Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi’: Javadekar
Jun 03, 2020 16:27 IST
Cyclone Nisarga disrupts power supply, damages houses and uproots trees
Jun 03, 2020 16:27 IST
‘Things were very different then,’ Rathore recalls 2004 Olympics triumph
Jun 03, 2020 16:25 IST
Black and Asian people 50% more likely to die from Covid-19
Jun 03, 2020 16:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.