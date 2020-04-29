Central University Kashmir Recruitment 2020: Registration for non-teaching posts begins

Sections
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at cukashmir.ac.in on or before May 17, 2020.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 18:24 IST

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Central University Kashmir Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)

Central University of Kashmir (CAU) on Monday invited online applications for the recruitment of Librarian, Deputy Librarian, Assistant Registrar, Private Secretary, Personal Assistant and other posts on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at cukashmir.ac.in on or before May 17, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 9 non-teaching vacancies at the varsity. Out of which two vacancies are for personal assistant, and one each for librarian, deputy librarian, assistant registrar, private secretary, technical assistant, laboratory assistant, and library assistant.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300, while for SC/ST, PwD and in-service candidates of the Central University of Kashmir, the online registration fee is Rs 150.



For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

