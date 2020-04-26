Sections
Home / Education / Central University of Punjab launches Covid-19 information portal

Central University of Punjab launches Covid-19 information portal

The Central University of Punjab, Bathinda (CUPB) has launched a “unique” COVID-19 information portal at CUPB City Campus, on which most of the “authentic information and sources are available for the references, research, and common understanding of the phenomenon.”

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 15:36 IST

By Asian News International, Chandigarh

(HT File)

The Central University of Punjab, Bathinda (CUPB) has launched a “unique” COVID-19 information portal at CUPB City Campus, on which most of the “authentic information and sources are available for the references, research, and common understanding of the phenomenon.”

“To empower people across the world to fight against Novel Corona Virus with authentic information, the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda (CUPB) has launched India’s own unique COVID-19 Information Portal at CUPB City Campus on 25th April, 2020, on which most of the authentic information and sources are available for the references, research, and common understanding of the phenomenon,” Central University of Punjab said in a release.

The release said CUPB has taken initiative to develop a “unique information portal” for internet users under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Prof R.K. Kohli, where all the important information and official links are provided at one forum.

“This portal will provide exclusive authentic information to scientists, medical practitioners, administrators, media persons, bureaucrats and diplomats,” it said.



On the occasion of its launch, Vice-Chancellor Prof R.K. Kohli mentioned that during this crisis, people are not only struggling to fight with pandemic but also with “infodemic” due to ample amount of verified and unverified information related to COVID-19 available on the internet.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Migrant labourers in Hisar get training in utility, repair works
Apr 27, 2020 20:26 IST
Panjab University organises international webinar on advancements in biotechnology
Apr 27, 2020 20:25 IST
JJ Hospital to soon test 2.2K samples, highest in India
Apr 27, 2020 20:25 IST
Lockdown hits Mohali MC, left with funds to pay just 3-month salaries
Apr 27, 2020 20:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.