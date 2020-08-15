Central University of South Bihar gets rank 15 among 40 central universities

Sections
Updated: Aug 15, 2020 16:13 IST

By Megha, Hindustan Times Patna

Central University of South Bihar

Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) has secured 15th position among 40 central universities in the country, rankings of which were released by the union ministry of education Thursday night.

In Bihar, CUSB has defeated Mahatma Gandhi Central University (MGCU), Motihari, by scoring 63% while the latter stood at 23rd position with 59%. In the neighbouring state, Central University of Jharkhand has scored 40%.

Ministry of education evaluates the performances of central universities based on several parameters, such as annual student intake in undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD, M Phil levels, student diversity, quality of faculty, student-teacher ratio, teacher vacancies, visiting faculty and research work.

Other parameters include National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), campus placement, number of students qualified in National Eligibility Test (NET) and Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).



Based of the above parameters, CUSB has obtained 177.8/283.5 while MGCU has scored 142/241.5. In NIRF ranking 2020, CUSB has made its name in 150-200 rank band.

Harish CS Rathore, vice-chancellor of CUSB, said, “Securing 15th position among 40 central varsities is a big achievement for us as our counterparts were old universities. We would strive to maintain the position and get better ranking.”

Rathore said, “My vision is to improve the quality of higher education in Bihar so that students need not to migrate to metro cities for pursuing good higher education specially the less privileged ones.”

Established in 2009, the varsity shifted to its 300-acre campus in Gaya in 2018. Prior to this, it functioned from rented buildings located in Patna and Gaya.

