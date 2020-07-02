Centre sanctions over 900 crore for permanent NIT Uttarakhand Campus

Months after the foundation stone was laid for a permanent campus for National Institute of Technology Uttarakhand in Pauri Garhwal district, the state government has now received over Rs 900 crores for building the campus.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank for approving Rs 909.85 crore for construction of a permanent campus of NIT in Sumari village.

Rawat said that the state government will arrange electricity and water for the institute at its own expense and will construct roads.

“A long standing demand of the people of the state has been fulfilled finally. Quality education will be promoted in the state by the construction of the permanent campus of NIT. At the same time, the construction of the campus will also give a boost to the local economy,” said the chief minister.

Dhan Singh Rawat, minister for higher education in the state said, “Now, with the approval of funds for the institute, a big demand of the state has been fulfilled. Out of a total of Rs 909.85 crores, Rs 78.81 crores has been approved for strengthening the existing temporary campus.”

In October last year, Governor Baby Rani Maurya along with chief minister Rawat and Nishank laid the foundation stone of the campus. The foundation stone for the campus was laid ten years after the institution came into existence.

The foundation stone for the permanent campus was laid after rigorous protests by students. In October 2018, students started their protest, after two B.Tech students met with an accident on National Highway 58 while they were on their way to the college laboratory. The highway divides the temporary campus of the college and hostel premises in Srinagar town of Pauri Garhwal district. Over 900 students from the college had gone back to their homes boycotting classes as a sign of protest.

Under the Centre’s 11th five-year plan, in 2009 Uttarakhand got one of the National Institute of Technology of the ten notified. Since then, the college had been taking in students in a makeshift campus the Government Polytechnic College in Srinagar in Pauri district.

In December 2018, students of NIT Uttarakhand, after over two months of protest demanding a safe campus, went back to classes at the satellite campus at Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur.