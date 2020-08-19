Centre seeks fund utilisation details from Allahabad University

The Union ministry of education has sought utilisation details of Rs 343.49 crore provided to Allahabad University (AU) during the past three years. These details, including reasons for non-utilisation of funds, have been sought after the university failed to provide them to the Centre despite set norms.

The ministry, through a missive sent by joint secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar, has also sought details of the various construction projects underway on its campus. It has also asked officials to prepare a list of major issues that would require immediate attention of the new vice-chancellor so that decisions on those can be taken expeditiously after appointment of the new V-C. A copy of this list may also be shared with the ministry, it reads.

AU officials dub the ministry missive as a routine letter. “We have already sent all details sought by the ministry in the missive. The university is committed to adhering to all set norms and instructions of the union ministry,” said AU PRO Shailendra Mishra.

The missive, addressed to the acting AU V-C RR Tiwari, points out that it has been observed that reasons for non-utilisation of funds received during the last three years have not been intimated by the University. “During the years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, the University of Allahabad received recurring grants to the tune of Rs 7,186.79 lakh (Rs 71.86 crore), 9,533.76 lakh (Rs 95.33 crore) and 14,108.18 lakh (Rs 141.08 crore), respectively. Further, funds/ grants to the tune of Rs 2,022.95 lakh (Rs 20.22 crore), 700 lakh (Rs 7 crore) and 800 lakh (Rs 8 crore) were also released during these three years for creation of capital assets,” it reads.

A status note on the purpose and utilisation of these funds may be provided to the ministry, the letter adds.

The ministry has noted that a number of building projects were nearing completion in the coming months. “It may be ensured that these projects are completed within the time specified and that there are no time and cost over-runs. Suitable directions may be issued to the concerned, under intimation to this ministry,” the joint secretary has said in the letter.