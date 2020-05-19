Sections
Home / Education / Centres in Maharashtra, Karnataka too for Goa Board exams, says CM Pramod Sawant

Centres in Maharashtra, Karnataka too for Goa Board exams, says CM Pramod Sawant

“Permissions are being taken from the Maharashtra administration and the local MLA for holding of exams,” Sawant said.

Updated: May 19, 2020 17:51 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Panaji

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. (PTI file)

Class X and XII students who study in Goan schools, but live in villages just across the state’s borders in Maharashtra and Karnataka, will be accommodated in exam centres within their respective states, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

“Permissions are being taken from the Maharashtra administration and the local MLA for holding of exams,” Sawant said.

More than 11,000 students are scheduled to appear for the SSC exams and several thousand more are expected to appear for the remainder of the HSSC examinations, which are scheduled to begin on May 21. The examination schedule was disrupted due to the prolonged lockdown which has been in force on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sawant said that in some cases, students from across the state’s borders in the subdistricts of Bicholim and Canacona, were studying in Goans schools and in order to facilitate their appearance for the exams, state education department officials were in touch with their counterparts in the neighbouring states.



“Our Director, Education and chairman of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is talking to them. Schools (in other states) also have been inspected,” Sawant said.

The special examination centres are being created in Maharashtra and Karnataka for the students appearing for the exams to overcome the hassle for them having to cross state borders which have been blocked due to the lockdown.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man abducted as child in China reunited with parents after 32 years
May 19, 2020 19:11 IST
After eliminating Hizb IED expert, oldest surviving terrorist Jehangir Saroori on radar of security forces
May 19, 2020 19:09 IST
Burial of Covid-19 victims not likely to spread virus: State to HC
May 19, 2020 19:08 IST
Ghoomketu trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui struggles to get Bollywood break
May 19, 2020 19:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.